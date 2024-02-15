Titusville community pitches in to help ID restaurant burglar

The owner of Honeysuckle restaurant in Titusville says she is thankful for the community’s help in nabbing the suspected burglar who stole from her business.

Surveillance video shows a man in a neon green shirt sitting at the counter inside the restaurant waiting for food. It all happened just before 8 p.m. Monday. Reports say he acted as a DoorDash'er waiting for a meal.

As he "waited," he is seen walking over to a cooler to grab a drink and eventually grabs cash out of the tip jar and walks out the door.

"As soon as my girls went to go to the back to get the order to give to him, he stuck both hands in the tip jar, pulled out all their money, put it in his pocket, and left without the order," said owner Mandy Amos.

She said she posted photos from the surveillance footage to Facebook, hoping someone would know something. Turns out, they did.

"We posted it around 9, and by 11:15, 11:30, we had such an outpouring of responses that we actually had to mute the comments," Amos said.

An investigation led the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to identify, locate, and arrest a 33-year-old Titusville man, Christopher McIntosh. An affidavit says he stole a chocolate bar, a Gatorade, and $131 from the tip jar.

"The community was just crazy with the support and the responses, and we couldn't be more thankful; that's what the best part of it is," Amos said.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey also expressed his gratitude to his community.

In a video posted to Facebook, he said, "Shout out to our citizens who work with us each and every day to make sure that we're taking criminals off our street and putting them behind bars."

McIntosh was arrested and released on Wednesday after posting a $1,000 bond.