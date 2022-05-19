Tips to save money at the end of the school year

The end of the school year can get busy and expensive for parents. Graduation pictures, summer camps and activities - the list is long. FOX 35 is working to help you save money with our Summer Savings series.

Free Graduation Pictures:

Volusia County Public Library is offering free graduation pictures to capture your child's big milestone. Pictures are available for students as young as pre-school and as old as college graduates. Caps, gowns, and a few props are available at participating branches. An email is required, so the branch can send a digital copy of the picture.

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, 386-257-6036, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 18

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach, 386-258-4027, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach 386-239-6478, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. 386-676-4191: 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18; 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22; 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25; 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29

"The parents are so appreciative and had no idea it's something is offered in our community," said Michelle Reamer, Volusia County Public Library, "We feel everyone should have graduation photos."

Summer Activities:

The countdown to summer vacation is on -- but camps and activities can get expensive. The American Camp Association says the average daily per-person fee is $178.49.

The Marine Science Center in Volusia County offers $5 admission for children to view daily interactive marine and bird sanctuary exhibits.

The Lyonia Environmental Center has free admission - with special programming on the weekends.

"It could be anything! Learn how to plant butterfly garden, learn about fertilizer, rain barrels, live animal presentations," said Sandy Falcon, Manager at Lyonia Environmental Center, "We run the gamut of programs. Majority are free or the charge is minimal just to cover materials."

There are other options if you can't travel that far, but want your teen to remain active.

Planet Fitness is inviting high school students to work out for free from now until August 31st. It's part of a nationwide High School Summer Pass Program. High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to preregister. Teens under age 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

Aloma Bowling is offering two free bowling games a day at locations all summer for children and teens.