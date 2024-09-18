TIMELINE: Isolated showers, storms forecast for Wednesday afternoon in Central Florida

Seasonable temperatures and a few hit-and-miss showers are on the way for our Wednesday in Central Florida. We'll stay dry until the early afternoon, when a few isolated showers will begin to form.

The best chances of showers and storms will take place from roughly 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. High temperatures today will be a degree or two either side of the 90-degree mark.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few more rounds of rain will exist as we gear up for the weekend. Afternoon and evening storms will be possible both tomorrow and Friday, with a 30% and 40% chance anticipated.

Drier air filters into the region just in time for the weekend. This means a mostly dry weekend is upon us with temperatures only reaching the upper 80s!

This trend looks to continue into early parts of next week as well.