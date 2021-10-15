TIMELINE: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

Heading into the weekend, Central Florida residents and visitors can expect some mighty toasty temperatures for this time of year – until the cold front arrives.

The trend of 90°+ inland and mid-80s along the beaches will continue. Skies are generally dry on Friday as a slug of drier air dominates locally.

Expect mostly sunny conditions, so apply that sunblock if you've got plans in the outdoors! Tonight, quiet conditions are on tap, skies mainly clear with temps falling into the upper 60s to mid-70s.

The approaching cold front will move into the area Saturday night, pushing through early Sunday morning. Rain chances will rise just a bit Saturday night as a ribbon of enhanced moisture straddles the State. Rain chances look quite low at 20-30% during this time and accumulations will also be low.

If you're heading to the air show in Sanford, conditions look hot and mostly sunny Saturday, breezy and much cooler on Sunday behind the front.

Conditions also look great for the ULA Atlas V rocket launch out at the Cape early Saturday morning: just a few clouds around and a launch "GO" probabilities at 90%.

The coolest air behind the front will arrive overnight Sunday into Monday morning. You'll definitely notice the temperature drop and lower humidity. Lows by early Monday will bottom out in the 50s in North Florida, closer to 60 near Orlando.

