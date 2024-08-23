TIMELINE: Heavy downpours, lightning to return to Central Florida Friday afternoon

It's a dry, warm and muggy start to our Friday morning in Central Florida. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise once again today, with slightly lower chances compared to yesterday afternoon.

The best chances of rain will exist for areas near and west of the Interstate 95 corridor. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning can be expected during the afternoon/evening commute..

Also, be mindful of the possibility of a delayed dismissal at the schools due to lightning. Today's rain will once again help keep a lid on our temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances continue this weekend as a stationary front remains draped across Central Florida. It will gradually fade and weaken throughout the weekend, leading to slightly lower chances of showers and storms. Plan for around a 60% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also remain a degree or two below normal with highs a degree or two either side of the 90-degree mark.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days. However, we're keeping close tabs on a few tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. If any further development is anticipated, we'll be sure to let you know.