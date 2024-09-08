TIMELINE: Central Florida braces for another round of Sunday afternoon, evening storms

Central Florida can expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon despite a mostly sunny and dry start to Sunday.

Isolated downpours will likely develop by noon, with more widespread storm activity anticipated between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Slow-moving storms with heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, so drivers are advised to avoid flooded roadways. Frequent lighting is also expected, so those planning outdoor activities should consider having a backup plan.

LOOKING AHEAD: A lingering front across northern and central Florida will keep the region under a moisture-rich air mass this week, resulting in a high chance of showers and storms with heavy rainfall. Scattered and numerous showers and storms are forecast to develop each afternoon and continue into the evening throughout the week.

Tracking the Tropics

As we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, a system is "likely" to develop into at least a tropical depression, if not Tropical Storm Francine. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated the tropical disturbance as Invest 91L on Saturday, which allows the agency to run additional computer models to calculate potential storm development and its track.

