TIMELINE: Central Florida braces for another round of Sunday afternoon, evening storms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon despite a mostly sunny and dry start to Sunday.
Isolated downpours will likely develop by noon, with more widespread storm activity anticipated between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Slow-moving storms with heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, so drivers are advised to avoid flooded roadways. Frequent lighting is also expected, so those planning outdoor activities should consider having a backup plan.
LOOKING AHEAD: A lingering front across northern and central Florida will keep the region under a moisture-rich air mass this week, resulting in a high chance of showers and storms with heavy rainfall. Scattered and numerous showers and storms are forecast to develop each afternoon and continue into the evening throughout the week.
Tracking the Tropics
As we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, a system is "likely" to develop into at least a tropical depression, if not Tropical Storm Francine. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated the tropical disturbance as Invest 91L on Saturday, which allows the agency to run additional computer models to calculate potential storm development and its track.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Storm Tracker Radar below.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV