Family friends mourn Timber Creek lacrosse player killed in Alabama crash

Family friends of a Timber Creek High School lacrosse player are in mourning after they say he was killed by a drunk driver in Alabama.

"It’s been very somber. It’s been almost like a still has come over the whole community because it’s tragic."

Billy Bass and Crystal Adams say that 16-year-old Mikey Stroz had an amazing future ahead of him. He was a lacrosse player at Timber Creek High and was already being offered college scholarships.

All changed Saturday morning, as Mikey was in Alabama with his father and sister to visit family.

Unfortunately, during this trip, he was killed by a drunk driver.

Family friend Crystal Adams told FOX 35, "the dad was driving. Mikey was in the front seat and Maddie was in the back."

She said both the father and daughter are recovering from serious injuries after being hit head-on.

Mikey’s mother, Jackie, is trying to figure out how to get her family back home.

Billy explained, "Jackie is one of our best friends. She’s been the anchor for all of us, so now we’re all trying to be her anchor."

The principal at Timber Creek created a fund to help the family with both medical and funeral expenses.

"It’s been really hard because this was a kid that was a shining star," Crystal said. "He was the rookie of the year, period, but was also offensive MVP team lead scorer."

They said they are going to miss such an amazing young man and thank the community for coming together for the family.

Billy added, "Put your lacrosse sticks out because he loved lacrosse and wear the color purple cause that represents the high school, so purple out, sticks out."

The school district says grief counselors are being offered to students who need to talk.

CLICK HERE: Donate to the family.