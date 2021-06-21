Timber Creek lacrosse student killed in Alabama car crash

article

Timber Creek High School lost one of its own over the weekend.

Orange County Public Schools said on its website that Michael "Mikey" Stroz, a lacrosse player at Timber Creek High School, was killed in a horrific accident in Alabama.

Officials said he, his sister and their dad were all involved in the crash.

Stroz's sister, a soon-to-be freshman at Timber Creek, was said to be severely injured and has undergone emergency surgery.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools say the family will need financial assistance for travel to and from Alabama, as well as medical costs and funeral expenses.

Via the website, "If you want to help, please make a gift to the Stroz Family Fund. You may give online using the form below. If you prefer to give by check, please make it payable to 'Foundation for OCPS,' write Stroz Family Fund in the memo section, and mail it to the Foundation for OCPS, 445 West Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32801."

You can also donate online.

Coach Gordon of Timber Creek High School Lacrosse issued a statement about Michael's passing:

"He was such a joy and pleasure to be around. His attitude, work ethic and personality were infectious. As a coach you couldn't have asked for a better player. He was talented, worked hard, and pushed his teammates to be the best they could be. He believed in the coaching staff, his teammates and the Timber Creek Lax program. He helped lead our team by always being an example on and off the field. You always hear how impactful coaches can be in a players life, but in reality players like him impact the lives of coaches just as much. He made coaching fun and easy. His passion to get better and grow the sport was second to none. He will forever be missed but never forgotten...... 'Once a Wolf, Always a Wolf'"