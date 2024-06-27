Tim Tebow joins forces with Winter Park venture capital firm

article

Tim Tebow is joining forces with a Winter Park-based venture capital firm.

The news was made public this week by GOVO Venture Partners. Tebow, the former Florida Gators quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, is now a partner with the firm, which backs early-stage businesses dealing with government-related work or regulations.

"I am excited to partner and invest in GOVO because they care about purpose and people," the two-time college football national champion quarterback and football analyst said in a statement.

Tebow and the Florida-based GOVO Venture Partners will help grow the fund's supported startups. The group has already invested in seven companies so far, ranging from healthcare and sustainability to cybersecurity and technology.

Here's what GOVO General Partner Jonathan Kilman said about adding Tebow to the firm:

"As a fellow University of Florida Gator, I’ve cheered Tim on and watched his extraordinary career unfold. He is as well-known and respected as any Floridian can be. We anticipate that in addition to his other efforts, Tim will magnify GOVO’s capacity to attract the best Florida-based investment opportunities and support portfolio company goals. Perhaps what has impressed me most is that he never wavers from his mission, whether as an athlete on a field or as the founder and leader of a global charity. Tim’s example will inspire the founders of our portfolio companies, and we look forward to working with him."

