Tiger Dam flood barrier in Apopka failing, raising concerns among residents

A temporary Tiger Dam installed to prevent flooding in Apopka after Hurricane Milton is showing signs of failure, with water creeping closer to homes, according to local residents.

The Tiger Dam was designed to act as a barrier to keep floodwaters at bay, but leaks are forming, and neighbors fear the dam may give way, leading to another round of flooding in their neighborhood.

What was meant to be a safeguard against rising waters has now become a source of concern, residents say. Amber Barrick, a local resident, has noticed small but steady leaks appearing in the structure.

"It’s not foolproof, and we were told that. We hope and pray every day," Barrick said.

As city crews work around the clock to pump water from the streets and prevent flooding, residents feel more needs to be done.

"We need a permanent solution, and we need the city to propose that very quickly because we are still in hurricane season," Barrick added.

Mayor Bryan Nelson said last week that the Tiger Dam was never intended as a long-term solution, describing it as a temporary fix.

"Hopefully, we go a week or two without rain, and they should be able to take it down, and we should be good," Nelson said.

The city is exploring permanent solutions, including installing piping in nearby lakes that experience significant flooding during storms.

With the Tiger Dam now compromised, residents anxiously await the city’s next move to protect their community. For now, they can only watch and hope the fragile barrier holds.

