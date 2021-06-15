Tickets on sale for 'Disney After Hours Boo Bash’: How to get the cheapest price

article

Get ready: tickets for Disney's all-new Halloween event are now on sale!

"Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will take place on select nights, Aug. 10 – Oct. 31 at the Magic Kingdom. The event will kick off once the park closes and will run from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Guests attending the BOO Bash will be allowed in the park as early as 7 p.m.

The special event is also offering select complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn to attendees, along with select beverages, which are included in your cost of admission.

Since this is a limited ticket event, there will be less waiting time for more than 20 attractions throughout the Magic Kingdom including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion attraction, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain and more.

Costume masks are not permitted for adults; they can only be worn by children younger than 14. In addition, all guests are required to wear face coverings during the event.

Only a limited number of guests will be allowed at the event.

"Spooky festivities will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy and so much more!" Disney Parks Blog reports.

Tickets for the Halloween event are a bit pricier than a regular admission ticket. Depending on which month you go and which night you attend, you can save some money on your ticket.

For example, opening night (August 10) will cost you $139 but if you wait a week, you'll pay $129 on August 17. Most Sundays and Tuesdays in August and September offer the rate of $129 while Fridays are $139.

In October, the prices go up to $159 - $169 plus tax.

You can purchase tickets HERE or by calling 407-939-4240. Tickets for several dates in October are already sold out, including Halloween night.

