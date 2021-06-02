Free snacks, ticket info: New details revealed for ‘Disney After Hours Boo Bash’

article

More details have been revealed about Walt Disney World's new upcoming Halloween event!

"Disney After Hours BOO BASH" will take place on 23 select nights, Aug. 10 – Oct. 31 at the Magic Kingdom. The event will kick off once the park closes and will run from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Attendees of the special event will be treated to select complimentary snacks like ice cream novelties and popcorn, along with select beverages, which are included in your cost of admission.

Since this is a limited ticket event, there will be less waiting time for more than 20 attractions throughout the Magic Kingdom including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion attraction, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain and more.

In addition to free snacks and more ride time, guests will enjoy:

Special cavalcades popping up throughout the night including "Mickey’s Happy Halloween Cavalcade," "Disney Villains Halloween Cavalcade," and "Jack’s Nightmare Cavalcade" featuring Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie riding down the parade path to "This is Halloween"

Your favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best

Specialty food and drinks including an Apple Ginger Dale frozen drink (frozen apple cider mixed with ginger ale and topped with whipped cream) and a Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake (available for purchase)

Guests attending the BOO Bash will be allowed in the park as early as 7 p.m. so they can enjoy some of the rides ahead of the event at no extra charge.

Disney Parks Blog reports that tickets will go on sale on June 15. Only a limited number of tickets will be available.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 407-939-4240. Tickets start at $129 – $139, plus tax for August/September nights and $159 – $169, plus tax for October nights, and $199, plus tax for Halloween.

Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can book their tickets as early as June 8.

