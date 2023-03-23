Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando: Ticket prices, dates and teaser video released

article

Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Orlando are now on sale.

The theme park resort on Thursday announced that this year's event will run for a record-breaking 44 nights this fall from September 1 through October 31.

Guests can purchase the following select offers:

Single-night tickets: starting at $79.99

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour: starting at $299.99

Halloween Horror Nights Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour: A lights-on look at select houses for $119.99

Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass: starting at $109.99. Prices vary by date and availability.

Popular ticket deals – like the Frequent Fear Pass – will be available for purchase in the months ahead.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 will feature 10 all-new, "movie-quality" haunted houses inspired by everything from "top names in terror and pop culture to unfathomable original abominations devised by the twisted creators of the event," Universal said. There will also be five scare zones "filled with hordes of gruesome creatures lunging from the shadows," and two live shows.

When you want to take a break from the scares, you can dine on a new, delicious menu inspired by the event’s sinister lineup, shop the latest merchandise at themed retail locations, or enjoy some of the park's most exciting rides.

Along with the ticket prices and dates, a teaser video was released on the Halloween Horror Nights social media pages. The 17-second clip shows a series of symbols with the sound of screams in the background. It wraps up with the words "The Legend is Real."

Last Halloween, Universal Orlando surprised horror fans by announcing its first house for this year's event, inspired by the TV horror series "Chucky." The series is based on the iconic killer doll Chucky from the "Child's Play" film franchise. In the 1988 movie, a dying killer named Charles Lee Ray uses a voodoo ritual to transfer his soul into the doll before going on a murderous rampage. The film was followed by several sequels, a 2019 remake, short films, a comic book, and the current TV series.

Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando will be released throughout the coming months.