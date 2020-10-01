Tickets for annual 'Christmas at Gaylord Palms' go on sale

article

Tickets for the annual 'Christmas at Gaylord Palms' is now on sale.

In addition, the resort is announcing the lineup for 'I Love Christmas Movies,' which runs between November 13th, 2020 through January 3rd, 2021. They will show 'The Polar Express,' 'A Christmas Story,' 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation,' and 'The Year Without A Santa Claus.'

They said the movie event will be a pop-up exhibition with social distancing measures. Guests can enjoy 15 fully immersive scenes complete with replicas of film props, audio clips, and more.

Gaylord Palms said that there will also be a 'Snow Factory.' It's a brand-new experience that will transport guests to a winter wonderland with a mechanized snow space and multiple attractions.

One of the attractions includes a 'Snow Flow Mountain,' which will allow guests to slide though factory conveyor belts that are frozen solid and ride on tubes down a slide or a hilly ice coaster. There will also be a 'Snowball Build and Blast' that allows guests to build and toss real snowballs to boost the power of snowmaking machines.

To purchase tickets for Christmas activities, visit ChristmasAtGaylordPalms.com.

Villa de Flora will reportedly reopen at the start of the resort's Christmas activities as well. There will new unique theming based on modern coastal Mediterranean countries and a holiday buffet for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve.

