3 people allegedly connected to Jan. 6 insurrection arrested in Florida: FBI

article

Exactly three years after the Capitol riot, three "January 6 fugitives" have been arrested in Lake County, according to a statement from the FBI Tampa Division.

The FBI executed three federal arrest warrants on Saturday morning at a ranch in Groveland, according to the statement. Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III were taken into custody, the FBI said.

The woman identified as Pollock in the indictment.

The Pollock siblings had been on the run for months, with Olivia Michele Pollock disappearing shortly before her trial was to begin in March. Jonathan Daniel Pollock was also unable to be located, with the FBI offering a reward of up to $30,000 dollars for his capture after Pollock was accused of assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot.

The man identified as Pollock in the indictment.

The man identified as Hutchison in the indictment.

The three defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court in Ocala on Monday, according to the FBI.

No other details concerning their arrest are available at this time.



