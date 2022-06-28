Three men indicted on murder charges in shooting deaths of Noah Smith, Keymarion Hall

article

Three men have been indicted on murder charges in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old Florida teenagers, Noah Smith and Keymarion Hall, the State Attorney's Office said Tuesday.



Smith was shot and killed in January and Hall was shot and killed in May. Both shootings happened in Bunnell, and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office believes both teens were innocent victims impacted by gang violence.

Tyrese Patterson, Stephen Monroe, and Devandre Williams were indicted on murder charges in the death of Smith. Patterson was also indicted on possession of a firearm by an in-state delinquent. Williams was also indicted on second-degree murder in Hall's death and attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of another person.

A fourth man, Terrell Sampson, 18, was arrested a few weeks ago under suspicion of second-degree murder in Smith's death.