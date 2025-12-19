All I-95 southbound lanes blocked off at Viera Boulevard, drivers asked to avoid the area
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - All lanes on I-95 southbound were blocked off in Viera on Friday afternoon, due to a police presence.
What we know:
I-95 southbound was blocked off at Viera Boulevard, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. All southbound lanes are blocked off and traffic is being diverted to Fiske Boulevard.
The sheriff's office asks drivers to avoid the area at this time and to seek alternate routes.
By 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office reported the interstate was being reopened.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.