Fourth suspect wanted in investigation into murder of Flagler teen arrested

Authorities in Flagler County said a fourth suspect has been arrested in a months-long investigation into the murder of a Bunnell teenager.

Terrell Sampson, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Noah Smith. Additionally, Russell Hillard, 30, was arrested, accused of harboring a fugitive after deputies spoke with him earlier in the day on Thursday during their search for Sampson.

Deputies said after a few days in hiding, Sampson was found inside a Wedge Lane residence. He eventually surrendered after refusing multiple commands and was taken into custody without further incident. Following his apprehension, Hillard exited the residence and was arrested for his role in hiding the fugitive.

Sampson joins three other suspects in the case: Tyrese Patterson, 20, Stephen Monroe, 23, and Devandre Williams, 18.

"Today, Sampson has joined his accomplices behind bars alongside six other key players in the many incidents that occurred throughout the six-month-long investigation," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "He thought he could run and avoid facing the consequences for his actions, but I never break a promise. I warned him that we would get him, and we held strong to that."

Sheriff Staly said Smith's murder is believed to be connected to the murder of another, 16-year-old Keymari Hall. On Tuesday, he announced the arrests of three suspects in an investigation into their deaths.

Smith was shot and killed in January of this year while Hall was fatally shot in May. Patterson, Monroe, Williams are each facing charges of first-degree murder in Smith's death. Williams is also being charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in Hall's death.