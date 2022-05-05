Flagler sheriff confirms shooting deaths of 2 Bunnell teens believed to be connected; Reward increased

article

The shooting deaths of two Bunnell teenagers are believed to be connected, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, Staly told reporters that the recent deadly shooting of Keymarion Hall, 16, was tied to the homicide of Noah Smith, 16, though he did not go into detail.

Authorities say Hall died Tuesday following a double shooting that happened at the intersection of South Pine Street and East Booe Street around 10 p.m. The other person shot survived.

An undated photo of Keymarion Hall, who was shot and killed Tuesday night in Flagler County. Photo shared with FOX 35.

Smith was shot and killed on South Anderson Street in January. Since the deadly shooting, few details have been released.

With the help of Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, Staly says the reward has increased to $15,000 for information that help solve Smith's case.

"Now it's time for anyone who has information to do their part. We know who did it – and so do you. We need your information to make a rock solid case to the state attorney," Staly said.

To be eligible for the reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers or FCSO's tip line.