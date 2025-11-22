Three Florida restaurants make OpenTable’s 2025 top 100 list

article

OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2025, highlighting the year’s most coveted dining destinations as determined by real diner feedback and insights.

Drawn from more than 10 million diner reviews—as well as ratings, reservation patterns, and the share of five-star feedback—the list reflects the full spectrum of standout restaurants.

It features everything from beloved, family-run establishments and inventive new hotspots to MICHELIN-starred icons that continue to push culinary boundaries.

Published alongside OpenTable’s 2026 Dining Trends Report, which points to a continued enthusiasm for dining out, this year’s Top 100 offers inspiration for anyone seeking connection and savoring each meal as a meaningful moment.

Together, these selections offer a snapshot of the places that captured diners’ attention—and their reservations—throughout 2025.

"This year’s Top 100 celebrates the restaurants that remind us why we love dining out—the places that bring people together and turn everyday moments into something memorable," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable.

"From rising stars to timeless favorites, these spots showcase the richness of today’s dining scene and the breadth of options available on OpenTable."

Among the standout restaurants recognized in 2025 are three exceptional Florida establishments: