Thousands gather at Lake Eola for 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' event

Thousands rallied together for one common cause at Lake Eola Park Saturday morning.

"It means everything to us to try to bring an end to breast cancer and all kinds of cancer," Lori Nielsen Jones said.

The American Cancer Society’s "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk returned to Downtown Orlando after not being in person last year because of COVID.

"I get choked up when I see all of the women and the survivors. I know what my mom went through and my grandmother. It’s a terrible fight," Susan Curry said.

Breast cancer survivors, supporters and their furry friends decked out in pink enjoyed music, dancers, pumpkins and more.

There were lots of different things to do before the walk started, including checking out the big, inflatable chair.

Participation numbers weren’t the same as in years past, but chairwoman Susan Fatutta was happy with the turnout.

"This has been the best experience of my life. Look at all the people that we’re helping, and we’re raising money," Fatutta said.

The event brought in over $500,000 for breast cancer research and programs.

"Before COVID, cancer was our beast. Most families have lost someone, so we definitely are connected with the community when they come out here and they wear their shirts and they said they survived," Amarie Menelas said.