Firefighters battling large industrial fire in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are working to put out a large industrial fire at a building on JMT Industrial Drive near Overland Road in Orange County Tuesday afternoon.
The building, which was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, is being doused with water, according to a tweet by Orange County Fire Rescue.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
Officials said there are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.