This tropical disturbance could impact Florida next week

Odds are increasing for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic to develop over the next week, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday – and it could potentially impact Florida.

The area to watch is forecast to move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea by this weekend.

Gradual development of the system is possible into early next week and it could form into a tropical depression as it moves slowly into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

The disturbance has a 50% formation chance through the next seven days.

Will the tropical disturbance impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said it's too soon to speculate potential wind impacts to Florida, but regardless of development, heavy rain could be in play.