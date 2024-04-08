This Orlando, Florida restaurant is state's only nominee for a prestigious 2024 James Beard award

A Central Florida restaurant was recently nominated for a prestigious culinary award.

Kaya, a Filipino casual fine dining restaurant located in Orlando's Mills 50 District, is one of the finalists for the James Beard Foundation's 2024 Best New Restaurant Award – the only Florida eatery chosen as a nominee.

The restaurant took to social media to celebrate the nomination:

"we are overjoyed and overflowing with gratitude for this huge honor we get to share with our team, families and our community. lets go, orlando! filipino food forever!!"

Often called the "Oscars of the food world," the James Beard Foundation Awards aims to recognize exceptional talent and achievement within the culinary arts, according to Clover.com.

The James Beard Awards are unique in the culinary world. The awards undergo a highly selective and transparent process that ensures fairness and representation across diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Not only is the Foundation committed to promoting diversity across its winners and nominees, but also in the composition of judges and throughout the selection process," Clover's website stated.

The winners of the 2024 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Chicago.