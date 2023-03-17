This Florida city is one of the 'World's Greatest Places' according to TIME magazine

article

TIME Magazine's World's Greatest Places 2023 features an array of unique and highly sought international destinations. The list features places like Loango National Park in Gabon, Africa, The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, the French Polynesian Islands — and also a Florida city.

Tampa Bay was named one of the World's Greatest Places in 2023. The city is described as a "sunny, accessible escape worthy of a weekend stay" due to its cutting edge multi-billion dollar landmark development project that is redefining its downtown area.

According to TIME Magazine, Water Street Tampa finished phase one last year debuting the city's "first true five-star hotel, The Tampa EDITION."

The downtown project is backed by Bill Gates and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik which is now home to a pedestrian promenade, mushroom with restaurants like Boulon Brasserie and The Pearl — an oyster bar.

TIME coins the city an "entrepreneur and millennial magnet" as it describes a food hall inside a restored trolley warehouse along the Tampa Riverwalk called Armature Works.

