Florida is one of the most dangerous states for online dating, report says

Florida has been ranked among the most dangerous states for online dating, according to a recent report.

PrivacyJournal.net compiled a ranking of all 50 states and how safe or dangerous it is to use online dating apps by using factors like how many romance scams, instances of identity theft or fraud were reported, how many sex offenders there are, the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and the crime rate.

The safest state in the U.S. for online dating is Vermont. It has the lowest per-capita rate of STDs and second-lowest rate of reported identity theft, according to the report. On the flip side, Nevada is the worst state for online dating due to the prevalence of romance scams.

Florida came in at No. 47, meaning it's the fourth most dangerous state in the U.S. for online dating, according to the report. Here's why:

"Florida already has a bad reputation thanks to the Florida Man meme, and our numbers for online dating risk factors don’t help the situation. Florida is the second-worst state in the country for both identity theft and fraud, and the seventh worst for becoming a victim of romance scams. However, Florida is a decent-enough place to get away from the threat of violence from online dating matches. It’s in the bottom 10 nationwide for sex offenders and the bottom 15 for violent crime."

Here's a look at the five safest states for online dating, according to PrivacyJournal.net:

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Kentucky Idaho

And the worst:

Nevada Alaska Georgia Florida Arizona

Click here to read the full report.