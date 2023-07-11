This company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch 'Barbie'

Barbie has over 200 jobs on her resume – and now, you can add a Barbie-inspired one to yours.

An online casino company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch Barbie. No, seriously.

Casino.ca, an online casino platform in Canada, is currently looking to hire someone to watch all 16 classic Barbie movies dating back to 2001. They'll get the chance to watch the new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, too.

Why is this even a thing? Casino.ca is looking to publish a definitive ranking of the 16 Barbie movies to see how the film coming out July 29 ranks among the classics.

Here's a look at the movies you'd need to watch:

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001) Barbie as Rapunzel (2002) Barbie of Swan Lake (2003) Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004) Barbie: Fairytopia (2005) Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005) Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006) The Barbie Diaries (2006) Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006) Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007) Barbie as the Island Princess (2007) Barbie: Mariposa (2008) Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008) Barbie in A Christmas Carol (2008) Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009) Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

The winner will have a week to watch, rank and provide a brief analysis of each movie. Once that's done, you'll get $50 that'll go toward seeing Barbie in theaters. Then, you'll need to place the new movie in the ranking among the classics.

Once all that's done, you'll get paid $1,000.

How to apply

Residents of the U.S. and Canada are allowed to apply, but they must be 21 years or older.

You have until July 16 to apply. The winner will be chosen at random.

For more details, click here.