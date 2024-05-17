Driver says he got a ticket for using McDonald's app in drive-thru

article

A driver says he got a ticket from police officers for using the McDonald’s app in the drive-thru, but police claim this isn’t exactly how it occurred.

Mason Prima told CTV News about the moment he was pulled over going through the restaurant drive-thru in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Prima used his McDonald’s app to get a free lunch he earned through reward points, and then a cop came to his car window.

The 18-year-old was given a ticket for $580 and is adamant that he shouldn’t have to pay it and is ready to fight the ticket in court.

Prima told the news outlet that he showed the officer his phone and was using the app to pull up a code to get a free meal to complete his order, he went on to share that he was "shocked" at what happened.

But Saskatchewan police don’t agree with Prima’s story of what happened and gave their version.

CTV News obtained a statement from Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police on the incident.

"RCMP can confirm that on May 13, 2024 the individual was observed driving a vehicle on a public roadway while using a cellphone. A Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan RCMP officer initiated a traffic stop with the individual. The individual then pulled in the McDonald’s parking lot, where the traffic violation was issued," according to the statement.

Prima plans to fight the ticket in court but is more worried about getting points on his driver’s license. His court date is happening on July 31.

