Third person with autism reported missing in Central Florida this week

Stream FOX 35:

A 59-year-old man with autism was reported missing in Flagler County on Friday morning.

Stephen Phillips was last known to be seen at Houligan's Palm Coast, a sports bar on Plaza Drive, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. He could have also possibly been last seen at the beach around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

"He reportedly made statements advising that he was saying goodbye," the sheriff's office said.

Phillips, a 5-foot-8 white male, was last seen wearing a Houligan's hat, green Houligan's shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about Phillips' whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

This marks the third person with autism to be reported missing this week.

Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy with autism was reported missing in Sumter County but was later found neck-deep in a body of water near the Withlacoochee River.

A 7-year-old girl with autism was also reported missing from her home in Palm Bay, but was found minutes later by her mother despite an ongoing three-hour police search. The girl's mother has since been arrested for providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation, among other charges.