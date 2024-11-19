Thieves caught on camera stealing bottles of liquor, cash in estimated $35K burglary

An Ocoee liquor store is asking for the public's help to catch a group of thieves who broke into the business overnight, stealing an estimated $35,000 in alcohol, cash , and other assets.

Good Homes Liquors captured the incident on surveillance video, which shows at least seven individuals smashing the store’s glass to gain entry. The suspects, all wearing hoodies, are seen grabbing dozens of bottles and carting away boxes of liquor.

The whole operation took approximately five minutes, during which the thieves took dozens of bottles, cash from the registers and a safe, according to owners. Police arrived about five to seven minutes after the thieves fled the scene, they said.

Good Homes Liquors posted on social media that it is offering a reward for tips that can help lead to an arrest, but a cash amount has not been listed.

The store is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of the suspects. Anyone with details is urged to contact Ocoee Police at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 877-423-TIPS (8477).

