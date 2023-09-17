'They were laughing'; Woman brutally attacked during gas station robbery

A gas station cashier in Normandy Park is recovering after a relentless assault Friday night.

"I mean, my face hurts. But my pride I think hurts more." Leah Johnston said.

The Seattle woman can be seen on security footage suffering blow after blow, from a single suspect, as five others rob the Friendly Normandy Market of cash and handfuls of merchandise from the cigarette case.

There was less than $100 in the till.

Police describe the suspects as young, driving a stolen Kia and Hyundai—both cars were later recovered.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info on the suspects. Text anonymous tips through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com. Expand

"Kids don’t seem to fear anything anymore," Johnston said. "There’s like, no repercussions for them the way there used to be."

The attack, which lasted roughly 25 seconds, ended with Johnston on the floor, enduring kicks from her assailant.

"They were laughing. They had no [regard] for anything. They don’t care anymore," said Johnston.

Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski tells FOX 13 News a special unit of the King County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to assist in the investigation.

RELATED: FBI captures man wanted for drug trafficking in Western Washington

Police continue their search for six suspects, some believed to be teenagers. Police do not believe a weapon was used in the attack.

"I know of people who have been robbed, I know in the back of my mind it can always happen. But, I never thought that I would be attacked the way I was attacked." Johnston said. "I wasn’t prepared."

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info on the suspects. Text anonymous tips through the P3 Tips App or at P3Tips.com.