These cities have the lowest cost of living in the Orlando area: Report

Rent has skyrocketed in Florida, home prices have doubled, and many are considering leaving the state they grew up in to find more affordable living options for their families elsewhere.

Uprooting your family can be expensive, especially out-of-state. Although the cost of living in the Sunshine State has risen drastically since the start of the pandemic, there are still some areas to consider moving to that won't leave your pockets too empty.

A report by Niche, compiled the places with the lowest cost of living in the Orlando area.

What cities in Orlando have the lowest cost of living?

1. Zellwood

This city has a population of 2,609 people and is in Orange County just northwest of Apopka. According to Niche, living in Zellwood offers residents a suburban rural mix feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Zellwood and residents tend to have moderate political views. The public schools here are above average.

2. Umatilla

Umatilla is a suburb in Lake County with a population of 3,646. According to Niche, living in Umatilla offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. Many retirees live in Umatilla and residents tend to be conservative. The public schools in Umatilla are above average. The median household income is $59,141.

3. Airport North

Airport is a neighborhood in Orlando with a population of 2,115. According to Niche, most residents in this area rent their homes. Many families and young professionals live in Airport North and residents tend to lean liberal. The public schools in this area are highly rated.

4. Yalaha

This suburb with a population of 1,546 is ranked the 11th best place to raise a family in Lake County. Most residents own their homes and the residents tend to be conservative. The public schools here are above average.

5. Silver Lake

This suburb is also located in Lake County and has a population of 2,552. It's ranked the best place to live in Lake County. Most residents here own their homes. There are also a lot of retirees in this area and conservatives. The public schools are above average.

6. Pershing

Pershing is a neighborhood in Orlando with a population of 1,401. Most residents here own their homes with many residents being liberal. The public schools here are rated above average. The housing here has a C+ rating, according to Niche.

7. Rio Grande Park

Rio Grande Park is a neighborhood in Orlando with a population of 2,300. It's ranked the 62nd best neighborhood to live in Orlando. The public schools here are rated above average and more residents own their homes than rent.

8. Campbell

This suburb is located in Osceola County with more residents who rent than own their homes. The area has a C for public schools, housing, and for being good for families. The area has an A for diversity.

9. Christmas

This Orange County suburb gives residents a suburban rural mix feel with most residents owning their homes. Most residents here are conservative. The public schools are above average and the city has a population of 1,310. The city is rated A for housing and being good for families.

10. Tangerine

This Orlando suburb has a population of 3,659 and is rated the 7th best suburb to buy a house in the Orlando area. There are a lot of restaurants and bars here with many young professionals and retirees who live here. The area is rated A for housing, diversity, and being good for families.