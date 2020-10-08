These are your generation's favorite Halloween candies, survey suggests

article

Caramel apples? OK, boomer.

A recent survey on the most-coveted Halloween treats — among gen-Zers, millennials, Gen-Xers and boomers — has revealed more similarities than differences. But boy, are the differences telling.

The Shaw Academy, an online educational platform, conducted the Google survey, which asked 1,000 Americans of different age groups about the candies they “most looked forward to” in their trick-or-treating days, and even allowed for respondents to name discontinued items.

Not surprisingly, the survey participants largely agreed that they preferred some of the most popular name-brand candies currently on the market: Gen-Zers, millennials and gen-Xers all said they loved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and Kit Kat, in that order; while boomers listed Snickers, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Milky Way as their top three candies.

MORE NEWS: Second Trump-Biden debate going virtual amid president's COVID-19 case

That’s where the similarities ended, though. It’s also where things got crazy, some might even say.

Advertisement

The gen-Zers — the youngest age group recognized by the survey — ranked Twix and Hershey's Bars as their fourth and fifth favorites, but the millennials (generally defined as the generation born in the early 1980s through the early 1990s) somehow voted candy corn into their top five (followed by Twix), despite candy corn being named as the “worst” Halloween candy in a separate survey just last year.

That’s where the similarities ended, though. It’s also where things got crazy, some might even say.

The gen-Zers — the youngest age group recognized by the survey — ranked Twix and Hershey's Bars as their fourth and fifth favorites, but the millennials (generally defined as the generation born in the early 1980s through the early 1990s) somehow voted candy corn into their top five (followed by Twix), despite candy corn being named as the “worst” Halloween candy in a separate survey just last year.

MORE NEWS: VP debate: Pence, Harris clash on coronavirus, taxes, climate, health care

Above all, however, the survey suggests what we all pretty much assumed to be true from the start: Nobody wants the pennies or toothbrushes your one out-of-touch neighbor insists on giving away every year.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.