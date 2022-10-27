These are the Florida counties eligible for D-Snap benefits

article

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

People already receiving SNAP benefits, can receive maximum benefits in the following Florida counties:

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Flagler

Hardee

Highlands

Hillsborough

Lee

Manatee

Orange

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

Volusia

The following counties can apply for maximum benefits online during the following dates:

St. Johns County: Oct. 20 – 23, Oct. 27 – 29 Osceola County: Oct. 27 – 30, additional dates to be announced Lake County: Oct. 27 – 30, additional dates to be announced

Prior to Hurricane Ian, SNAP benefits were given to 1.4 million people, so they could prepare their food supply.