These are the Florida counties eligible for D-Snap benefits

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
ANKARA, TURKIYE - OCTOBER 15: A view of fruits and vegetables is seen in Ankara, Turkiye on October 15, 2022. (Photo by Omer Taha Cetin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

People already receiving SNAP benefits, can receive maximum benefits in the following Florida counties:

  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Flagler
  • Hardee
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Orange
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • Volusia 

The following counties can apply for maximum benefits online during the following dates:

  1. St. Johns County: Oct. 20 – 23, Oct. 27 – 29
  2. Osceola County: Oct. 27 – 30, additional dates to be announced
  3. Lake County: Oct. 27 – 30, additional dates to be announced

Prior to Hurricane Ian, SNAP benefits were given to 1.4 million people, so they could prepare their food supply. 