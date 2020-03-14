Theme parks promise to extend Florida resident annual passes amid coronavirus closures

article

If you're a Florida resident annual passholder to Walt Disney World and/or Universal Orlando, not to worry, you'll get those days back as both parks prepare to close on Monday.

In a "Frequently Asked Questions" page on both Universal and Disney's website, you can find the answers you need to know, including what happens to your annual passes.

On Universal Orlando's site, it says: What about Annual Passes? Annual passes will be extended by the number of days our theme parks are closed. Existing benefits and restrictions will continue to apply.

The same goes for Disney.

It wrote on its website, the following:

As for other park closures, you should head to those websites and search for a "frequently asked questions" page.

