The Packing District: What's new at Orlando development rising on historic land

Developers have been breathing new life into a century-old neighborhood in Orange County.

The Packing District, which is located just west of Orlando's College Park neighborhood, was once part of the massive landholdings of Dr. Phillip Phillips, a successful business executive and citrus grower who acquired a lot of property throughout Orange County in the early part of the last century.

Dr. Phillips Charities District, a funding organization that continues the philanthropic work of the late Dr. Phillips, is spearheading the new project. Kevin Robinson is the CEO.

The $700 million project was first announced in 2018. The intent was to salvage historic buildings for new uses and combine them with new residential and retail developments. The city said it would redesign streets in the area to become more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

By the numbers:

202 acres of land in the City of Orlando

97 acres of land currently industrial/commercial to be converted to mixed-use and residential

105 acres of dedicated regional park space, including a 40-acre urban farm

3,500 units of projected residential units

1 million square feet of projected retail and office space

Several residential and retail developments have either opened or broken ground in the six years since the massive project was announced. Below are some of the completed projects and those that are in the works.

The Cannery at The Packing District apartments

In 2022, San Antonio-based developer Embrey opened The Cannery at The Packing District, which offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, a rooftop amenity deck, a resort-style pool, and a 3,000-square-foot on-site fitness center.

The Grove Park

The City Beautiful’s new 66-acre green space and recreational area, The Grove Park, is officially open and ready for the public.

Located off of Princeton Street and John Young Parkway, the park features 1.5 miles of trail for biking, jogging, and walking along a lake, wetlands area, and outdoor pavilion.

Named for the citrus industry that once claimed the space for packaging, the park will now connect neighborhoods like Rosemont, College Park, Mercy Drive, and Spring Lake. The park can be used for picnics, festivals, and concerts.

Orlando Tennis Centre

Next to The Grove Park is the home of the new Orlando Tennis Centre with 17 lighted courts – four of which can be adapted for pickleball. The 4,000-square-foot building has a clubhouse, lockers, showers, a meeting space, and a pro shop.

All the land was donated by Dr. Phillips Charities to the city as part of the development of The Packing District, which includes housing, businesses, and roadways."

Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA

In March 2023, the Leonard & Marjorie Williams Family YMCA opened to the public. The 33,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility located south of Princeton Ave., just east of John Young Parkway, utilizes high-end wellness technology, has a boutique fitness studio, and provides services for all generations to enjoy.

Iconic juice stand replica opens

In early 2024, after two years of construction, a replica of an iconic juice stand that once sat on the same property opened to the public. It sits at the corner of Princeton and Orange Blossom Trail.

Popular local businesses, Foxtail Coffee Co., Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Ravenous Pig Brewery, operate at the stand where guests can find some of their sought-after menu items.

The 1,800-square-foot juice stand is nearly identical to the one from the early Dr. Phillips citrus operations and will serve as a landmark to The Packing District and pay homage to the area's historic citrus district.

Citron at The Packing District

In 2022, developer Embrey closed on purchasing a 4-acre site located at the southwest corner of Princeton Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail. Citron at The Packing District is Embrey’s second residential development in the unique mixed-use community being developed by Dr. Phillips Charities.

Citron at The Packing District will be 345 units, with the clubhouse and first units available for leasing in mid-2024, and final completion is expected in the spring of 2025.

Publix at The Packing District Groves at College Park

Publix is nearing the completion of a 27,512-square-foot supermarket space in the Packing District, located at the northeast corner of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail.

The supermarket sits in a shopping center branded Groves at College Park and is in the exact location of the original Dr. Phillips packing house. The store will feature traditional grocery, dairy, and frozen food departments along with a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat, and fresh produce department.

The opening date is March 14, 2024, according to Publix.

The Brix at The Packing District luxury townhomes

The Brix at The Packing District is a community of 3-story, luxury townhomes near the new Orlando Tennis Centre and YMCA Family Center. The developer behind the project, Toll Brothers, said the 135 townhomes will include a dog park and green space between select buildings with a park-like setting.

The development will be within walking distance of the YMCA, Farmer's Market, Food Hall, Juice Stand, Publix, Orlando Tennis Center, Amphitheater, 4Roots Farm, and an open space park area.

The Brix at The Packing District townhomes start at $541,127, according to Toll Brothers.

The Packing District Food Hall

Dr. Phillips Charities said a 17,300-square-foot food hall is planned in the historic Southern Box building near the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

The Packing District Food Hall is expected to house 11 vendors, representing a diverse food offering focusing on immigrant cuisine.