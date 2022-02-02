Old Orlando neighborhood gets new life as 'The Packing District' rises

Developers are breathing new life into a century-old neighborhood in Orange County.

Changes are coming to the newly named Packing District in Orlando, once part of the massive landholdings of local citrus grower Dr. Phillip Phillips.

Dr. Phillips was a successful businessman who acquired a lot of property throughout Orange County in the early part of the last century. Some of that land, just west of Orlando's College Park neighborhood is undergoing a major redevelopment.

A new apartment complex is rising on 200 acres near the intersection of Princeton Street and N. Orange Blossom Trail. People who work and live nearby, are watching all the progress.

Dr. Phillips CharitiesDistrict​​​​​​, a funding organization that continues the philanthropic work of the late Dr. Phillips is spearheading the new project. Kevin Robinson is the CEO. We think it's a great bridge between college Park, the West, the eastern side of Pine Hills and the industrial community. That's their new apartments, town homes, retailers of Food Hall and City Park, all coming to the packing district. And a juice stand as a nod to the area's past to have another residential neighborhood and the commercial aspects of it as well . Is going to be a great transition. Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer says the streets in that area will be revamped to become more pedestrian and bike friendly. Once this district gets activated, will have 56

7000 people that Live work play inside the district at any given day, So when can people start neighborhood? Robinson says that by the end of this year, you will see significant progress on the roads. He also says that the park and Y M C A will open this Daniel Lama, Fox 35 news

