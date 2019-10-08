'The Kitty Beautiful:' Cat cafe opens its doors in Orlando

article

A cat cafe has opened its doors in Downtown Orlando.

The Kitty Beautiful has opened its doors to the public, as they are in soft opening.

The cat cafe allows guests to watch and play with cats for a small cover fee or monthly membership. There will several special event nights, including crafting with cats, 'mewvie' nights, and cat yoga.

Entrance into the Kitty Beautiful costs $12 an hour and includes one free drink. There are two types of monthly memberships. The first option costs $35 a month and includes four visits per month, one free guest pass per month, and additional cat hours at half price. The second option is $75 per month and includes unlimited visits, two free guest passes per month, and one free monthly pass to Cat Yoga or Mewvie Night.' Event night prices differ.

Free wifi, pastries, coffee, teas, beer, wine, and more will also be available for purchase.

The cats at Kitty Beautiful can be adopted by cafe guests. The cafe has partnered with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

According to the Kitty Beautiful website, the world's first cat cafe opened in Taiwan in 1998. A few years later, they began to open in Japan. The concept spread to Europe and America in 2014.

The Kitty Beautiful will officially open on November 1. It is located on 360 State Lane. Operation hours are between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. This is subject to change during soft opening.

For more information, visit the Kitty Beautiful website.