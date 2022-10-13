'That's not my dad': Florida man accused of stealing truck with kids inside

Bodycamera video captured the moment a Florida man was arrested after deputies say he stole a truck with kids inside.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down in Tampa on Monday by a man who said his truck had just been stolen. His two children – ages 4 and 8 – were still inside.

The deputy immediately pursued the 2011 white Chevrolet Silverado and was able to conduct a traffic stop within just a few minutes, according to a press released from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 37-year-old Kevin Smith.

Video of his arrest shows Smith appearing hesitant to get out of the truck.

MORE NEWS: Florida bicyclist found with enough fentanyl to kill 4,000 people, deputies say

"What are you doing with the kids? What's going on?" the deputy asks Smith, while telling him to step out of the car.

Smith tells the deputy that he's afraid if he gets out of the car that the deputy will punch him.

One of the children can be heard telling the deputy: "That's not my dad."

Smith eventually gets out of the truck and is arrested.

MORE NEWS: Florida deputy shot in chest saved by bulletproof vest, Sheriff Judd says

The two kids were returned safely to their father. Smith is charged with one count of grand theft motor vehicle and two counts of felony kidnapping.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith has a criminal history dating back to 2003 in Hillsborough County. He’s currently in custody at the Falkenburg Road jail without bond.

"This situation could've been a lot worse had it not been for the swift action taken by Deputy Pazmino Alvarez. He halted what could have been an otherwise terrifying situation for any parent," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to him, two children are safe and in the arms of their loved ones today."