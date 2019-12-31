Texting and driving in school and construction zones becomes primary offense starting New Year's Day

article

Texting and driving in school and construction zones becomes a primary offense statewide on New Year's Day.

It's the final part of the Wireless Communications While Driving Law, which allows law enforcement to stop drivers and issue citations to anyone who is texting or typing while driving.

The law applies to texting as well as sending email, instant messages or using social media.

The law also requires to be hands-free when driving through construction and school zones.

The law went into effect, in part, on July 1.

But starting New Year's Day, law enforcement can go beyond issuing warnings in school and construction zones and can issue tickets.

Since July 1, officials at the Florida Highway Patrol say they have stopped 1,087 drivers for texting while driving, issuing 949 warnings and 50 tickets.