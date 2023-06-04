Tesla crashes into FL home • FL grandmother loses leg in dog attack • Downtown Orlando restaurant closing

A Tesla crashed into a home in Groveland, Florida after barreling through a fence at high speeds, a woman was stabbed by her roommate after an argument, an Alachua County grandmother is recovering after losing her leg in a dog attack, a popular downtown Orlando bar is closing its doors for good, and a Florida deputy was arrested after telling his friend whose accused of having sex with a minor to flee: Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.

Tesla crashes into Florida homes after barreling through fence at high speeds, police say

Two homes were damaged after a Tesla slammed through a tree, hit a fence, and hopped over a curb crashing through three fences, then took out another tree before crashing into the two homes. The car burst into flames just after Ring camera video caught the driver crawling out of it. The driver crossed over the spot where one of the homeowners says he and his daughter had been standing less than a minute before. The driver of the Tesla was taken to a hospital and later released.

Woman stabbed during argument with roommate in Orange County: deputies

A woman was stabbed during an argument with her roommate Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to a residence on MacArthur Drive in Holden Heights regarding an argument and found a woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Alachua County grandmother recovering after losing leg in dog attack

An 86-year-old woman in Alachua County is recovering from a dog attack that cost her a leg. Putnam County deputies say two pit bulls attacked the woman Friday morning. The attack happened around 7:30 Friday morning at Bishop’s home on Little Orange Lake Dr. in Hawthorne. Thomas believes two pit bulls attacked his mother for almost 20 minutes before neighbors heard her screams. The woman's son plans to press charges against the dog owner.

Ace Cafe Orlando to close restaurant downtown

The Ace Cafe restaurant in downtown Orlando is permanently closing according to a post on its Facebook page. The popular spot for motorcycles and car enthusiasts has been open for six years and it was the first U.S. location for the company. It features a restaurant, bars, live music, and art.

Florida deputy arrested after telling friend accused of having sex with minor to 'flee', Osceola sheriff says

A former Florida deputy was arrested after he reportedly accessed a law enforcement database to help a friend – a suspect accused of having sex with a minor – avoid arrest, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced during a news conference Thursday.