Tennessee mom charged with threatening to blow up son's elementary school: 'Kids will be missing'

A Tennessee mother is accused of threatening to blow up her son’s elementary school over a missing backpack, allegedly telling school staff over the phone that "some kids will be missing."

Loretta Clayton, 30, was arrested after placing calls to Getwell Elementary in Memphis Wednesday.

Court documents allege that a teaching assistant told law enforcement she took a call from Clayton, who phoned asking about her son’s missing backpack before growing angry and threatening to blow up the school. The teacher claimed that Clayton stated, "some kids will be missing," an affidavit says.

The mother ended the conversation and called the school back, that time reaching the principal. The principal said the woman identified herself as Loretta Treadwell, using her maiden name, Fox 13 Memphis reported. The principal warned Clayton not to call and make threats to the school.

The affidavit says the principal alleges Clayton stated she never threatened to blow up the school and only said that some children would go missing. The principal told law enforcement that the mother had previously called earlier in the week inquiring about her son’s missing backpack.

