Liberty Middle School student, 13, dies after being hit by school district truck, police say

article

A 13-year-old boy died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a Marion County Public School District truck.

The Ocala Police Department said the Liberty Middle School student was on a motorcycle with his mother around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The mother stopped the motorcycle and the boy got off to run over to a friend, but was hit by a school district pickup truck hauling a tractor with a lawn mower inside as he crossed the road near Southwest 20th Street, right behind the College of Central Florida. The Ocala Police Department said that information is according to the friend the boy was running to, who witnessed the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

The teen was rushed to a hospital in Ocala in critical condition and then airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. His family confirmed shortly after 4 p.m. that he’d passed away.

The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the crash. The Marion County School District said it could not speak with FOX 35 News about the incident because there could be future litigation associated with the crash, but did say in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with his family and with our employee driver. Their lives are forever changed."