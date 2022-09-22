Melbourne police: Suspect barricaded in home on Poinciana Drive

The Melbourne Police Department is asking for residents to avoid the area of Poinciana Drive off Babcock Street Thursday as officers work to get a barricaded suspect out of a home.

Video from the area shows a heavy police presence and a neighborhood taped off.

A heavy police presence has the area of Poinciana Drive off Babcock Street blocked off as officers work on an incident.

Other details regarding the incident were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.