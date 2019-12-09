Teenage girl in critical condition after vehicle hits her, police say

article

A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a car while attempting to cross the road on Monday morning, police said.

According to the Tavares Police Department, a 15-year-old girl was attempting to cross N. Duncan Road near Main Street and S.R. 19 around 6:36 a.m. on Monday when she was struck by a car.

They said that following the incident, she was transported to a hospital by ground and then transported to Arnold Palmer by air.

She is reportedly in critical condition.

Police said that the driver had the green light and will not be charged.

This story is developing, check back for updates.