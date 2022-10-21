Teen hospitalized after being struck by car while riding scooter in Daytona Beach

article

A 17-year-old was struck by a car while riding his scooter in Daytona Beach on Friday, police said.

The driver who hit the teen told police the sun was in their eyes when they struck the teen near Big Tree and Old Kings Road.

The teen veered off the sidewalk when they were hit, police said. The driver stayed on the scene.

The 17-year-old was seriously injured.

No other details have been released.