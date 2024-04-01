Teen injured in boating accident in Indian River County

Stream FOX 35 News

A teenage girl was critically injured in a boating accident on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near ICW 167, just south of Captain Hiram’s Restaurant at 1606 Indian River Drive, Sebastian, Florida.

Investigators said a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were operating a small boat when it collided with a wake, causing the girl to be thrown overboard. She was then struck by the propeller, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses on another boat came to rescue the girl and tow the vessel back to the dock, where emergency medical services were waiting. The injured girl was subsequently airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. Her present condition is unknown. The boy did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to the scene to take over the investigation. No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.