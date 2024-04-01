FDOT crews begin works on I-4 Express lanes expansion

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has begun work to extend I-4 Express by 10 miles in the congested tourist corridor.

A lane shift is now west of Daryl Carter Parkway and west of State Road 536. The new traffic pattern will remain in place until spring 2025.

MORE HEADLINES:

"They are shifting the traffic to the outside shoulder, and that will allow for the traffic on westbound I-4 to be shifted over to the outside lane so that the inside shoulder can be closed to allow for this road work," FDOT District 5 public information director Cindi Lane said Friday.

(Florida Department of Transportation)

Once the main project is completed in spring 2027, FDOT will have extended westbound I-4 Express by 10 miles, from west of Sand Lake Road and ending west of State Road 536.

Lane says work on the eastbound express lanes will begin once more funding is received.