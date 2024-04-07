Teen girl accused of stabbing 16-year-old in Clermont during fight

A 16-year-old girl was arrested in Groveland following a stabbing that sent another teen to the hospital on Friday, police said.

The teen has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm following the stabbing that happened near 5th Street and Carroll Street.

A fight between two groups of kids is what led to the stabbing according to Clermont police.

When they arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old with a wound to her neck. She was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

The fight happened a couple of blocks away from a big food truck event in downtown Clermont. Police say school resource officers were tipped off about the fight earlier in the week, so they had already tripled security at the event, which helped officers to respond to the incident quickly.

"They [the teenagers] went to a location, like two and a half blocks away from the event in the exact opposite direction of all the law enforcement personnel that were there. And so they appeared to be very determined to have this altercation. And they found a location that was well away from the police presence," said Lt. Malcolm Draper with Clermont Police.

Clermont Main Street is urging people to attend a community input meeting on April 10 from 4 to 7 PM. It will be held at the Arts & Rec Center in Clermont.