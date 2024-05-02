Man arrested 10 months after deadly Orlando shooting: police

article

A 33-year-old man was arrested Thursday over 10 months after he allegedly shot and killed a man in an Orlando neighborhood.

The shooting happened on June 23, 2023. Orlando police responded just after 9:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Verbena Court and found a 46-year-old man, later identified as Pedro Bautista-Sanchez, with an apparent gunshot wound.

On Thursday, the suspect, Jose Antonio Sanchez, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department's Fugitive Investigative Unit.

He's facing charges of first degree murder and burglary of a dwelling with a firearm.